IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS.

Shares of IVERIC bio stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.03. 1,104,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,232,153. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average is $10.73. IVERIC bio has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $19.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 1,319.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 378,856 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

