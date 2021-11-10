Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.1% over the last three years.
NYSE IVH opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $14.28.
Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The funds investment objective is to seek to provide total return through a combination of a high level of current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in a portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds of varying maturities and other fixed income securities, including first- and second-lien loans.
