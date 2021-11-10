Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.1% over the last three years.

NYSE IVH opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $14.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,897 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The funds investment objective is to seek to provide total return through a combination of a high level of current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in a portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds of varying maturities and other fixed income securities, including first- and second-lien loans.

