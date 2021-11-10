J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $856.13

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 856.13 ($11.19) and last traded at GBX 954.50 ($12.47), with a volume of 1463702 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,029 ($13.44).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JDW shares. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 522.47. The stock has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,046.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,119.51.

In other news, insider John Hutson sold 6,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,069 ($13.97), for a total transaction of £71,783.35 ($93,785.41).

About J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

