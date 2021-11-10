J. Richard Kushel Sells 405 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $7.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $959.21. 340,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,072. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $654.87 and a twelve month high of $971.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $898.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $885.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on BLK shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $961.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

