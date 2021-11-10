J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $35.54

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.54 and traded as high as $36.50. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $35.03, with a volume of 1,925 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of J.W. Mays from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Get J.W. Mays alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $70.76 million, a P/E ratio of -77.84 and a beta of -0.18.

In related news, major shareholder Enterprises Corp. Gailoyd bought 10,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.08 per share, for a total transaction of $405,767.64. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 700,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,375,657.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in J.W. Mays stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of J.W. Mays worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.W. Mays Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAYS)

J.W. Mays, Inc engages in the operation of commercial real estate properties. The company was founded by Joe Weinstein in 1924 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for J.W. Mays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.W. Mays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.