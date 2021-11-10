Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Jabil during the second quarter worth about $115,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Jabil by 90.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Jabil during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Shares of JBL stock opened at $63.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Jabil declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.99%.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,487 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $901,815.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 9,419 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $612,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,808 shares of company stock worth $8,807,077 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.