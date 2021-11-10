Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Jackson Financial stock traded up $3.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.42. 5,106,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,319,918. Jackson Financial has a 12-month low of $24.03 and a 12-month high of $31.79.

Several equities analysts have commented on JXN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

