Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Sets New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $30.04 and last traded at $29.69, with a volume of 38282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.41.

The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.16.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 2.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jackson Financial Company Profile (NYSE:JXN)

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

