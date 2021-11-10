JD Sports Fashion’s (JD) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,181.67 ($15.44).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

LON:JD opened at GBX 1,116.50 ($14.59) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of £11.52 billion and a PE ratio of 134.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,060.19. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of GBX 711.91 ($9.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,164.73 ($15.22).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.