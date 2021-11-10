Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Accuray Incorporated’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Accuray in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Accuray’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

ARAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Accuray stock opened at $5.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26. Accuray has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $521.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.75 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Accuray had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 1.85%.

In related news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 23,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $122,591.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Byron C. Scott purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $203,700 and have sold 53,430 shares valued at $248,241. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Accuray in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Accuray by 211.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Accuray in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Accuray in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC bought a new position in Accuray in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accuray

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

