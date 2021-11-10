Jefferies Group LLC Increases Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,529,000 after purchasing an additional 711,248 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,334,000 after purchasing an additional 87,999 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 39.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 771,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,465,000 after purchasing an additional 219,085 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth about $145,481,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 488,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,061,000 after purchasing an additional 15,861 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $360.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Johnson Rice raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.26.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded down $5.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $345.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,984. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $296.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.95. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total transaction of $2,703,778.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,174 shares of company stock valued at $17,202,708 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

