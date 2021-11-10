Jefferies Group LLC Reduces Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Jefferies Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,684 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tronox during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the second quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tronox by 6,329.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

TROX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of TROX traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.35. 12,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,526. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average of $22.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 2.34.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.16%.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

