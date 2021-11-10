Jeffrey Scott Guy Sells 4,410 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Stock

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $473,060.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Scott Guy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 67,590 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.31, for a total transaction of $7,320,672.90.

On Thursday, October 7th, Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $507,060.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 23,112 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total transaction of $1,370,079.36.

Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $116.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.68. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $117.78.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.84 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 250.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,132,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,510 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,406,000 after acquiring an additional 882,112 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,456,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,973,000 after acquiring an additional 600,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,427,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,330,000 after acquiring an additional 307,255 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,358,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,485,000 after acquiring an additional 353,665 shares during the period. 30.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on DOCN shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.10.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

