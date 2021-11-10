Jeffrey Scott Guy Sells 67,590 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Stock

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 67,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.31, for a total transaction of $7,320,672.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Scott Guy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

On Friday, November 5th, Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 4,410 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $473,060.70.

On Thursday, October 7th, Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $507,060.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 23,112 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total transaction of $1,370,079.36.

Shares of DOCN opened at $116.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.52 and a 200-day moving average of $61.68. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $117.78.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.84 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 250.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,132,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,154,000 after buying an additional 2,237,510 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,406,000 after purchasing an additional 882,112 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth about $36,706,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,173,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth about $30,281,000. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.10.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.