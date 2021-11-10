Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €37.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) received a €37.00 ($43.53) price target from analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jenoptik has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €34.57 ($40.67).

Get Jenoptik alerts:

Shares of JEN stock opened at €34.92 ($41.08) on Wednesday. Jenoptik has a 12-month low of €21.62 ($25.44) and a 12-month high of €34.86 ($41.01). The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €31.09 and a 200 day moving average price of €27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.23.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.