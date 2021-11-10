Jill Simeone Sells 2,250 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) insider Jill Simeone sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $587,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jill Simeone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Jill Simeone sold 57,165 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.73, for a total value of $14,847,465.45.

ETSY stock opened at $258.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.33. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.49 and a 1-year high of $283.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 76.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETSY. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,966,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,687,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 238,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,172,000 after buying an additional 97,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

