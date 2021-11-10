JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JKS. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JKS stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.93. The stock had a trading volume of 19,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,919. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.07. JinkoSolar has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $85.32.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. JinkoSolar had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,058,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,394 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 871.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 983,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,121,000 after buying an additional 1,111,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,663,000 after buying an additional 1,056,633 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 2,619.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,928,000 after buying an additional 944,455 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 399,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.