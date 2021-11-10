JMP Securities Trims Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Target Price to $11.00

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 117.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

HOOK opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.05. Hookipa Pharma has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $131.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 304.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 million. Equities analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 95.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 15.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

