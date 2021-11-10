Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Down 4.8%

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY)’s share price fell 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.48. 60,805 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,194,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intel Corp acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $463,170,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $77,233,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $18,503,000. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $15,672,000. Finally, Millennium TVP Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $4,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile (NYSE:JOBY)

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

