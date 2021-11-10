Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Down 4.8%

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY)’s share price fell 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.48. 60,805 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,194,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.
Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43.
Joby Aviation Company Profile (NYSE:JOBY)
Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.
Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes
Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.