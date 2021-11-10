Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Has $6.39 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,635 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.8% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock valued at $421,048,788. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.90. 1,756,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,108,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.59 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The company has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

