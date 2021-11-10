Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,381,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 86,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,007,026. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $142.86 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $430.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.37 and its 200-day moving average is $167.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

