JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Sets New 12-Month High at $752.00

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 752 ($9.82) and last traded at GBX 750.15 ($9.80), with a volume of 20261 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 751 ($9.81).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 692.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 666.22. The stock has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.94. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan American Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.04%.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

