JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 88,342 Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) by 238.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,342 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.32% of Aquestive Therapeutics worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $62,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 30.8% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 365.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 16,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $94,000. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AQST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th.

AQST stock opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $250.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 3.52. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $8.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.03.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

