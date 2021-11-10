JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) a $180.00 Price Target

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) received a $180.00 price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.14.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BNTX opened at $226.37 on Wednesday. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $464.00. The stock has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of -1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $292.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 38.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 14.9% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 2.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 0.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter worth about $25,000. 14.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.