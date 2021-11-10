JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) a $180.00 Price Target

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) received a $180.00 price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.14.
BNTX opened at $226.37 on Wednesday. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $464.00. The stock has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of -1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $292.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 14.9% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 2.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 0.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter worth about $25,000. 14.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BioNTech Company Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
