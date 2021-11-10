JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 281 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 119.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 170,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 18,736 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth $1,858,000.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA AOR opened at $57.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.10. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.86 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.