JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $472,000 Holdings in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Root were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Root by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Root during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Root by 28.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Root by 85.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Insurance CO raised its position in shares of Root by 100.0% in the second quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 33.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Root alerts:

ROOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Root from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Root from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Root from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Root from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Root in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

Root stock opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. Root, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $25.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.23.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $89.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Root, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.