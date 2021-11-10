JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) by 457.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 69,946 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Diana Shipping were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DSX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DSX opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.77. Diana Shipping Inc. has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $6.36. The company has a market cap of $451.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is -142.85%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

