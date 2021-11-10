JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MTUAY. Citigroup raised MTU Aero Engines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised MTU Aero Engines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Societe Generale upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded MTU Aero Engines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MTU Aero Engines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MTUAY stock traded up $1.64 on Wednesday, reaching $118.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.92 and a 200-day moving average of $120.28. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of $104.31 and a 12 month high of $134.70.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

