JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 28,248 Shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) by 46.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,120 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 28,248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Tejon Ranch were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,976 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after buying an additional 38,394 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,579 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,645 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 10,887 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,668 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,356 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRC opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $560.15 million, a P/E ratio of 265.66 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tejon Ranch from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate Commercial and Industrial Development segment activities includes: entitling, planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; the construction of pre-leased buildings; the construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

