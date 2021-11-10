Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock Holdings Increased by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.2% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 10,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 55,589 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 49,410 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNPR opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average is $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 69.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $173,815.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,110 shares of company stock worth $1,150,439 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

