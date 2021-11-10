Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and delivers transformative therapies for unmet medical needs. The company’s product pipeline includes KD025, KD045 and KD033 which are in clinical satge. Kadmon Holdings Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Kadmon alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho downgraded Kadmon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group downgraded Kadmon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James downgraded Kadmon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kadmon from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ KDMN opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. Kadmon has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 1,167.37% and a negative net margin of 747.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kadmon will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDMN. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Kadmon in the third quarter worth $65,426,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Kadmon by 50.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,785,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927,415 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kadmon by 83.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,074,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,277 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Kadmon by 13,098.0% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,443,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Kadmon by 44.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,476,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,373 shares during the last quarter.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadmon (KDMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.