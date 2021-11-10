Kanen Wealth Management LLC Sells 401 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Kanen Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment accounts for about 6.4% of Kanen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kanen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $27,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.0% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 27.9% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 43.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

CZR traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.22. 29,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,378. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.76 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.09) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CZR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

