Kanen Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Kanen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Newmont makes up about 0.1% of Kanen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Newmont in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Newmont by 931.8% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $382,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,491 shares of company stock worth $1,765,820 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEM traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.58. 421,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,476,719. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.95 and a 200 day moving average of $61.53. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $53.03 and a one year high of $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

