Kanen Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Kanen Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 161,518 shares during the period. The ODP makes up about 0.5% of Kanen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kanen Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of The ODP worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its holdings in The ODP by 629.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 488,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,452,000 after buying an additional 421,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The ODP by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,217,000 after buying an additional 46,902 shares during the last quarter. MIK Capital LP acquired a new stake in The ODP during the 1st quarter valued at $4,671,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The ODP during the 2nd quarter worth $23,788,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of The ODP by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Gannfors sold 7,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $337,226.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The ODP stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.07. 8,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,013. The ODP Co. has a 52-week low of $23.74 and a 52-week high of $51.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average of $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.33. The ODP had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The ODP

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

