Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 19,383 shares.The stock last traded at $34.30 and had previously closed at $35.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair set a $35.13 price target on Karooooo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Karooooo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter valued at approximately $782,000. 20.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karooooo Company Profile (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

