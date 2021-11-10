KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Up to $19.79

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.79, but opened at $21.38. KE shares last traded at $22.09, with a volume of 201,155 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BEKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.59.

Get KE alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average of $32.33. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 122.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of -1.33.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. KE had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in KE by 43.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 266,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 81,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in KE by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,326,000 after purchasing an additional 114,130 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP lifted its position in KE by 58.5% in the third quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in KE in the third quarter valued at about $25,346,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KE by 111.0% in the third quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 988,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after purchasing an additional 520,100 shares during the period.

KE Company Profile (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.