Keep4r (KP4R) Reaches One Day Volume of $9,639.00

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded up 34.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 10th. During the last seven days, Keep4r has traded up 82.2% against the US dollar. One Keep4r coin can currently be bought for about $11.12 or 0.00017174 BTC on exchanges. Keep4r has a total market capitalization of $960,996.92 and $9,639.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00052722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.09 or 0.00220957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.27 or 0.00091528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Keep4r

Keep4r (KP4R) is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,408 coins. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/# . Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Keep4r Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

