Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,640 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $1,201,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 64.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 15,410 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 6,664.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after buying an additional 2,619,300 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 3.5% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 89,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 74,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $5,217,479.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $5,159,207.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,666 shares of company stock worth $26,421,620 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.98.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 63.39%.

Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

