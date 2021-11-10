Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.88. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 928 shares.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.52.
Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $39.49 million for the quarter.
Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile (NASDAQ:KEQU)
Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, and international. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, worksurfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.
Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.