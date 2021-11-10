Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.88. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 928 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.52.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $39.49 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kewaunee Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 68.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 11.8% during the second quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 138,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 14,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile (NASDAQ:KEQU)

Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, and international. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, worksurfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.

