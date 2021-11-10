KeyCorp Increases PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target to $62.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.33% from the company’s current price.

PDCE has been the subject of several other research reports. Johnson Rice lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

PDCE stock opened at $58.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 142.22 and a beta of 3.23. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.82.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $255,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $89,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $1,019,760 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,538,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth $282,000.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

