KeyCorp Lowers Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Price Target to $17.00

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.92% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:JBI opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.49. Janus International Group has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $15.94.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Janus International Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger Fradin sold 46,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $650,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 837,216 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,966 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at about $7,364,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,289,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

