KeyCorp Lowers Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Price Target to $17.00

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.92% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.
Shares of NYSE:JBI opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.49. Janus International Group has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $15.94.
In other news, Director Roger Fradin sold 46,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $650,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 837,216 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,966 in the last ninety days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at about $7,364,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,289,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Janus International Group Company Profile
Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.
