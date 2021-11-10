Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies accounts for 1.2% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 301.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 283.3% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.91.

Shares of KEYS stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.34. 2,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.82 and a 1-year high of $187.78. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.99.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

