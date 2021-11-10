Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ KZR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,955. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.63. The firm has a market cap of $362.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kezar Life Sciences stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) by 12,201.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,580,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,567,698 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.28% of Kezar Life Sciences worth $8,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KZR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

