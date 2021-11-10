Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target Increased to C$27.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its target price raised by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

KMMPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC upped their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.75 to C$23.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMMPF opened at $18.50 on Monday. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $18.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average is $16.69.

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

