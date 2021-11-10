Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $223.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KXSCF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

OTCMKTS:KXSCF opened at $167.20 on Wednesday. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of $101.82 and a 12 month high of $167.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.31.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

