Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) PT Raised to C$225.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KXSCF. TD Securities boosted their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC boosted their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Kinaxis from C$204.00 to C$213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.00.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KXSCF opened at $167.20 on Monday. Kinaxis has a 1 year low of $101.82 and a 1 year high of $167.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.31.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.