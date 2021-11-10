Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Earns Buy Rating from Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KXS. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$204.00 to C$213.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Monday. Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kinaxis has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$225.67.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Shares of Kinaxis stock opened at C$208.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 9,920.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$194.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$169.27. Kinaxis has a 52 week low of C$124.05 and a 52 week high of C$210.63.

In other news, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 4,000 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.97, for a total transaction of C$783,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$55,039,935.06. Also, Senior Officer Michael David Mauger sold 1,670 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$200.00, for a total transaction of C$334,007.01. Insiders have sold a total of 14,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,110 over the last three months.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.