Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Raised to C$215.00 at CIBC

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Kinaxis from C$163.78 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kinaxis from C$170.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Kinaxis from C$204.00 to C$213.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Laurentian raised their price target on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$225.67.

Shares of TSE KXS opened at C$208.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$194.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$169.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Kinaxis has a 1-year low of C$124.05 and a 1-year high of C$210.63. The company has a market cap of C$5.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,920.00.

In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$197.00, for a total transaction of C$738,763.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$759,448.49. Also, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.97, for a total value of C$783,866.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$55,039,935.06. Insiders have sold a total of 14,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,110 over the last ninety days.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

