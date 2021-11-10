Kind Ads Token (KIND) Price Hits $0.0031 on Major Exchanges

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded up 67.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. Over the last week, Kind Ads Token has traded up 28.1% against the US dollar. Kind Ads Token has a market cap of $132,691.43 and $53.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kind Ads Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kind Ads Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00054880 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.58 or 0.00221169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00011878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.09 or 0.00092051 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Kind Ads Token Profile

Kind Ads Token (KIND) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. Kind Ads Token’s official website is kindads.io . Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Kind Ads Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kind Ads Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kind Ads Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kind Ads Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kind Ads Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.