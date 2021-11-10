Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,433 Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Monro by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,787,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,057,000 after purchasing an additional 106,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Monro by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,660,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $232,494,000 after purchasing an additional 51,492 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Monro by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,564,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $234,555,000 after purchasing an additional 104,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Monro by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,413,000 after purchasing an additional 107,489 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monro by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,662,000 after purchasing an additional 27,685 shares during the period.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $62.83 on Wednesday. Monro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $72.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. Monro had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is 63.80%.

MNRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $171,792.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

